Fremont carjacking suspect nabbed in ...

Fremont carjacking suspect nabbed in Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: SFGate

Click through to see violent crimes reported by Bay Area cities in 2015, starting with the cities that reported the highest incidents of violent crime. Statistics from the FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 7 hr Kelly 299
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Sun Mad Dad 23
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 23 MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 23 MsAngelo 10
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) Jun 22 eric 619
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC