Fremont carjacking suspect nabbed in Illinois
Click through to see violent crimes reported by Bay Area cities in 2015, starting with the cities that reported the highest incidents of violent crime. Statistics from the FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|299
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Mad Dad
|23
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Jun 23
|Robin
|6
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|10
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|Jun 22
|eric
|619
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC