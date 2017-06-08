Fremont: a Exchange zonea set up for Craigslist buyers, sellers
The Fremont Police department has created an "exchange zone" in its front parking lot, marked with yellow lines and signs. The area is video and audio recorded, and police hope it will provide a safe place where residents can buy or sell goods with people who have listings on online bartering sites, such as Craigslist.
