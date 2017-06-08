Fremont: a Exchange zonea set up for ...

Fremont: a Exchange zonea set up for Craigslist buyers, sellers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Fremont Police department has created an "exchange zone" in its front parking lot, marked with yellow lines and signs. The area is video and audio recorded, and police hope it will provide a safe place where residents can buy or sell goods with people who have listings on online bartering sites, such as Craigslist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Dino 272
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Fri Suzy Q 3
street cleaning fines Jun 7 notoriasone 1
body parts in a suitcase in the middle of marke... (Jan '15) Jun 7 notoriasone 2
News Small businesses in clean energy sector still h... Jun 7 Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,521 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC