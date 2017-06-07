Family Of Fremont Wedding Brawl Victi...

Family Of Fremont Wedding Brawl Victim Says Police Should Have More Suspects

13 hrs ago

One man remains in a coma with a traumatic brain injury following a brawl outside a Fremont wedding reception hall last month, and now his family, as well as the bride whose wedding will be forever marred by the incident, is demanding that the city and its police department do more to hold those responsible for the fight accountable. The brawl on May 6 involved upwards of 60 men and broke out in the parking lot of the Royal Palace Banquet Hall on Stevenson Boulevard in Fremont.

