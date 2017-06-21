Facing reports of allergic reactions to uniforms, American Airlines will look for new manufacturer
American Airlines has announced it will order new uniforms for its staff after receiving hundreds of reports of allergic reactions to the material. American Airlines has announced it will order new uniforms for its staff after receiving hundreds of reports of allergic reactions to the material.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Cause and Effect
|289
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Andora
|4
|Buy Pain Meds with others
|Jun 18
|onlineshop
|1
|Medications
|Jun 17
|pain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC