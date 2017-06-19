Enablence announces financing

Enablence Technologies of Ottawa and Fremont, California, a supplier of optical components and subsystems for access, metro and long-haul markets, announced that under the previously announced private placement of common shares it has received commitments to purchase 8,542,857 common shares of the company, representing additional gross proceeds of approximately C$600,000, with the transaction expected to close by the end of June 2017. Enablence stated that it also intends to complete its previously announced private placement financing of up to C$6 million principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures on or about June 30, 2017, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.