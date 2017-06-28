East Bay Bust Nabs Nearly 400 Pounds ...

East Bay Bust Nabs Nearly 400 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sfist

Mission District residents are well aware that the nightly boom of illegal fireworks is already underway as we sit within a week of July 4th. SFist reminds you that all fireworks are illegal in our advanced nanny state city of San Francisco - even sparklers - but many Bay Area cities allow the sale and discharge of so-called "safe and sane" fireworks .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 6 hr Billy Goat 300
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 6 hr Billy Goat 119
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 8 hr Stiffed 7
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 8 hr Stiffed 12
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Wed Chek99 1
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Jun 25 Mad Dad 23
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC