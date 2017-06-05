Djibouti Telecom Connects Its IP Network with Hurricane Electric to...
Djibouti Telecom, East Africa's leading telecom operator, announced today that it has joined its IP network with Hurricane Electric, the world's largestA IPv6 nativeA Internet backbone. The connection was made at two key global Internet Points of Presence located in Singapore at Equinix and Global Switch facilities, which have a direct path to the Djbouti Telecom's data center.
