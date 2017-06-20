Correction: Cattle drive 'mooves' thr...

Correction: Cattle drive 'mooves' through downtown Pleasanton to kick off Alameda County Fair

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A story on June 17 about the cattle drive in Pleasanton incorrectly reported that Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty's district includes Pleasanton. It includes Livermore, Dublin, parts of Fremont and incorporated areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 28 min Kelly 288
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 1 hr Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 1 hr Andora 4
Buy Pain Meds with others Sun onlineshop 1
Medications Jun 17 pain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Alameda County was issued at June 20 at 1:11PM PDT

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC