Camp Fremont exhibit at Menlo Park Library
An exhibit on Camp Fremont, a World War I training camp in Menlo Park, is on display in the Menlo Park Library through June. The Menlo Park Historical Association has assembled an exhibit at the Menlo Park Library commemorating the 100th anniversary of Camp Fremont, a World War I training camp in Menlo Park.
