California school student pricks schoolmates with needle

Boy, 8, pricked along with a dozen other classmates at California elementary school after schoolmate finds diabetic lancet on campus The student who pricked the others has been disciplined, but officials were unclear on what the level of discipline was One student and one employee at the school are diabetic, but they have confirmed the diabetic lancet was not theirs More than a dozen elementary school kids in a San Francisco Bay Area school district had to be tested for HIV and hepatitis after they were pricked with a needle, a school district official said Thursday.

