California school student pricks scho...

California school student pricks schoolmates with needle

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Boy, 8, pricked along with a dozen other classmates at California elementary school after schoolmate finds diabetic lancet on campus The student who pricked the others has been disciplined, but officials were unclear on what the level of discipline was One student and one employee at the school are diabetic, but they have confirmed the diabetic lancet was not theirs More than a dozen elementary school kids in a San Francisco Bay Area school district had to be tested for HIV and hepatitis after they were pricked with a needle, a school district official said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Wed Crooks 2
street cleaning fines Wed notoriasone 1
body parts in a suitcase in the middle of marke... (Jan '15) Wed notoriasone 2
News Small businesses in clean energy sector still h... Wed Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Tue Mike K 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Mike K 269
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Health Care
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,621,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC