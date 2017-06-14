Boehringer Inaugurates Biopharma Mfg....

Boehringer Inaugurates Biopharma Mfg. Facility in China

Boehringer Ingelheim recently inaugurated its commercial production site for biopharmaceuticals in Zhang Jiang Hi-tech Park of Shanghai, China. The site, with the first-phase investment of more than 70 million, is the first and only biopharmaceutical facility established by a leading multinational active biopharmaceutical manufacturer in China utilizing mammalian cell culture technology.

