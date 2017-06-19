BART says it's - safe' but not a sanctuary for immigrants
Riders and the Warm Springs BART station on first day of service, Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Fremont. BART directors declared Thursday that their transit system is welcoming to all immigrants, riders and employees alike, but stopped short of calling it a sanctuary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
