Armed carjacking suspect arrested in ...

Armed carjacking suspect arrested in Fremont

Friday

On June 6, a victim reported that a man brandishing a handgun had stolen a car near Darwin and Denham drives, police said. A week later, patrol officers spotted the empty vehicle near Northgate Community Park and the police department's Special Investigative Unit set up surveillance on the car.

