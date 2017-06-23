Armed carjacking suspect arrested in Fremont
On June 6, a victim reported that a man brandishing a handgun had stolen a car near Darwin and Denham drives, police said. A week later, patrol officers spotted the empty vehicle near Northgate Community Park and the police department's Special Investigative Unit set up surveillance on the car.
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|Mad Dad
|23
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Opinion
|298
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Jun 23
|Robin
|6
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|10
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|Jun 22
|eric
|619
