AceForward community meetings

AceForward community meetings

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Green Caltrain

Tonight in Santa Clara Monday June 19th, and later this week in Fremont and Livermore, the Altamont Commuter Express team is hosting community open houses discussing the Environmental Impact Report for their ACEForward plan. The comment deadline for the EIR is 60 days after May 31, so the end of July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Caltrain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 16 hr Cause and Effect 289
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 18 hr Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 18 hr Andora 4
Buy Pain Meds with others Jun 18 onlineshop 1
Medications Jun 17 pain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,726 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC