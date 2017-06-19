A llama escaped from Vacaville and was rescued by sheriff's deputies.
Deputies were brought in to catch a wayward llama in Vacaville, Calif., on June 19. The video is sped-up. When a llama got loose in Vacaville on Monday, deputies from the Solano County Sheriff's Office were on the scene.
