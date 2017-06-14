3-vehicle collision blocks lanes on H...

3-vehicle collision blocks lanes on Hwy 680 in Fremont

12 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

All southbound lanes are currently blocked on Interstate Highway 680 just north of Vargas Road in Fremont due to a collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials. A big problem in #Fremont SB 680 at Vargas Rd, accident blocking several lanes, b/u beyond 84/Sunol.

