3-vehicle collision blocks lanes on Hwy 680 in Fremont
All southbound lanes are currently blocked on Interstate Highway 680 just north of Vargas Road in Fremont due to a collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials. A big problem in #Fremont SB 680 at Vargas Rd, accident blocking several lanes, b/u beyond 84/Sunol.
