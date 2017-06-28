2 Oakland men arrested for burglarizing home
Police on Tuesday identified the two Oakland men who allegedly broke into a Fremont home last week as 31-year-old Antonio Gainey and 32-year-old Kenneth Stanley. According to Fremont police, on June 20 at 2:24 a.m., a resident in the 32900 block of Lake Mead Drive reported seeing two people enter a neighbor's home through a garage door, police said.
