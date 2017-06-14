14 Fremont Students Poked By Boy Who ...

14 Fremont Students Poked By Boy Who Found Discarded EpiPen

More than a dozen elementary school children in Fremont are being tested and treated after they were poked by a boy who found a discarded EpiPen injector needle. The students' families said they are angry after it took nearly two weeks to find out about the incident.

