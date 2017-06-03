12 OMG-good extreme ice cream shops in Bay Area
Owner Gordon Lai poses for a photograph with soft ice cream topped with cotton candy and egg puffs at the Milkcow Cafe in Fremont, Calif., on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The popular South Korean franchise serves organic soft ice cream with all sorts of crazy toppings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|7 hr
|Frank
|4
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Frank
|268
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|13 hr
|un agenda 21
|11
|Crazy
|May 31
|Candy man
|1
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|May 31
|VNF XIV
|618
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|God had a good reason.
|May 28
|pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC