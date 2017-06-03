12 OMG-good extreme ice cream shops i...

12 OMG-good extreme ice cream shops in Bay Area

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Contra Costa Times

Owner Gordon Lai poses for a photograph with soft ice cream topped with cotton candy and egg puffs at the Milkcow Cafe in Fremont, Calif., on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The popular South Korean franchise serves organic soft ice cream with all sorts of crazy toppings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too Many Deletions 7 hr Frank 4
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 7 hr Frank 268
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... 13 hr un agenda 21 11
Crazy May 31 Candy man 1
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 31 VNF XIV 618
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
God had a good reason. May 28 pizza 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,551,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC