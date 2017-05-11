Wedding hall brawl: Victims improving, Fremont police still investigating
A man left comatose after being badly beaten at a wedding reception brawl Saturday has shown signs of improvement, authorities said Thursday. So far only one person, Amritpal Singh, 23, of Missouri, has been formally charged in connection to the melee.
