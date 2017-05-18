Watch out for those armadillos and bollards on city streets
A bicyclist rides eastbound on Walnut Avenue in Fremont inside a protected bike lane lined with plastic bumps known as 'armadillos.' The bumps, along with plastic poles known as bollards on along a portion of westbound Walnut are being tested by the city to see which residents prefer for separating bike and vehicle traffic.
