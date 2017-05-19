VIDEO: Head on collision closes part of Niles Canyon
Part of Niles Canyon in Fremont is closed Friday morning after a head on crash, according to Fremont Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|1 hr
|Dead Boy
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Color King
|246
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|May 16
|un agenda 21
|7
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|May 9
|Jim
|616
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Josh henery
|6
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar '17
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC