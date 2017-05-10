United Airlines Cancels Man's Flight ...

United Airlines Cancels Man's Flight For Recording Confrontation

15 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Following allegations that it forced a woman to urinate in cups after refusing to let her use the lavatory, United Airlines made headlines yet again this week after a video surfaced of an airline employee canceling a man's flight from New Orleans to San Francisco for recording a heated exchange over his baggage. The airline has since issued a public apology to the man, who says he was forced to pay for another ticket home on a different carrier.

