Trump's deportation priorities aim at creating fear
The Trump administration is implementing new deportation priorities with the aim of creating fear as people are lifted from highly sensitive locations like schools, courts and places of worship, says Julia R Wilson of OneJustice. She was of the view that the Trump administration doesn't believe in ANY immigration.
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Stereoscarab314
|269
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|Jenny
|240
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09)
|Apr 28
|BS UP
|6
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
