Tonight: Should Menlo Park expand herbicide-free park maintenance?
Menlo Park has been experimenting with herbicide-free maintenance methods at four of the city parks for the past year. Tonight the City Council may decide whether to continue that effort, and possibly expand it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
