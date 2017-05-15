The Djibouti Data Center (DDC) and Hu...

The Djibouti Data Center (DDC) and Hurricane Electric Expand Internet ...

Hurricane Electric has strengthened its global network with new regional network connectivity in Africa by establishing a new point of presence at the Djibouti Data Center , bolstering its ongoing commitment to the economic development of the region through the provision of improved IP connectivity and global network access. is leveraging new capabilities to provide higher performance and low latency Internet connectivity across many of the world's fastest growing emerging markets.

