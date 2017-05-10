Tesla's soaring stock price is causin...

Tesla's soaring stock price is causing investors to overthink everything

Tesla is a gravity-defying stock. After an epic run over the first quarter of 2017, it reported a predictable titanic loss - and yet shares remain above $300, giving Tesla a market cap larger that Ford and on par with General Motors.

