Tesla's production growing at expense...

Tesla's production growing at expense of worker safety?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: CBS News

A new report obtained by "CBS This Morning" shows the number of recordable injuries in 2015 at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, was 31 percent higher than the industry average, and the rate of serious injuries was about double the industry rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crazy 21 hr Candy man 1
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) 21 hr VNF XIV 618
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Barry 262
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
God had a good reason. May 28 pizza 1
Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
Hayward Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Fil 3
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC