Tesla takes orders for solar roof tiles, reveals 'affordable' prices

Tesla, known for making electric cars , began taking orders online Wednesday for its solar home roof tiles -- for prices it says are more affordable than traditional roofing. Tesla will soon start production of two styles of the solar tiles : a smooth glass and a textured glass version, and will be available for installation in the summer beginning in 2018.

