Tesla Employee Files Suit Against Company For Racial Discrimination, Sexual Harassment
A Tesla employee at a Fremont, California, factory has filed a racial harassment, discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit against Tesla. In the suit, DeWitt Lambert claims he endured physical, sexual and racial taunts between June 2015 and April 2016, and was retaliated against for his complaints.
