Tesla Begins Recruiting Robotics Engineers From Mexico Instead Of US

Tesla Inc is recruiting engineers from Mexico to work on robotics and other automated equipment at its California factory, according to LinkedIn postings viewed by Reuters, part of a hiring push to ready the plant for mass production of the upcoming Model 3. The electric vehicle maker, which prides itself on its "Made in America" credentials, aims to build 500,000 cars a year by 2018 at its plant in Fremont, California, south of San Francisco. That would be a six-fold increase from 2016.

