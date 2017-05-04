Tesla 1Q loss widens on higher spendi...

Tesla 1Q loss widens on higher spending ahead of Model 3

Electric car maker Tesla's first-quarter loss widened 17 percent to $330 million as it ramped up spending ahead of the launch of its Model 3 sedan and its solar panel business. The loss equaled $2.04 per share, compared to a loss of 78 cents a year ago.

