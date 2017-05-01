Switching problems cause major delays at BART Richmond station
BART riders on the Richmond line experienced 20 minute delays Tuesday afternoon due to a switching problem, officials said. Riders and the Warm Springs BART station on first day of service, Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Fremont, CA.
