Stand-out Union City high school student killed in Fremont crash
Around 2:27 a.m. police responded to the collision at the intersection of northbound Fremont Blvd. and Darwin Dr., police said. Senior Shane Marcelino was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris that was turning left from southbound Fremont Blvd. onto eastbound Darwin Dr. when it collided with a Chevrolet traveling north on Fremont Blvd. Marcelino was killed in the accident and three others were injured, including her mother who was driving the Toyota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
