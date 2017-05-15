Stand-out Union City high school stud...

Stand-out Union City high school student killed in Fremont crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: KRON 4

Around 2:27 a.m. police responded to the collision at the intersection of northbound Fremont Blvd. and Darwin Dr., police said. Senior Shane Marcelino was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris that was turning left from southbound Fremont Blvd. onto eastbound Darwin Dr. when it collided with a Chevrolet traveling north on Fremont Blvd. Marcelino was killed in the accident and three others were injured, including her mother who was driving the Toyota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 59 min Color King 246
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Wed un agenda 21 9
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Tue un agenda 21 7
Street cleaning fines Mon Victim eyes in Ha... 1
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 9 Jim 616
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar '17 Josh henery 6
News Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car Mar '17 James 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC