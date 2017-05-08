Solar panels, EV chargers required in...

Solar panels, EV chargers required in new homes in Fremont, CA

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: GreenCarReports

Half a century ago, the General Motors assembly plant was the largest employer in Fremont, California, and the town was known for its dragstrip. Today, that plant makes Tesla electric cars and Fremont is a part of the San Francisco Bay Area's Silicon Valley, creating advanced technology for the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GreenCarReports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr julioissuper98765 395
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) 6 hr Jim 616
White Male Privilege 21 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sun Gordy 243
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15) May 5 Ladybug 4
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage May 3 Humanspirit 1
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar '17 Josh henery 6
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC