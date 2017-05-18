Sierra LaMar: Jurors, mother, weep as missing girl remembered in court
Jurors weighing whether to recommend a death sentence for the man they convicted of murdering missing Morgan Hill teen Sierra LaMar wept in court Thursday as photos and video of the girl played on a screen while tears welled in her mother's eyes. The convicted killer, Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, stared straight ahead, showing no emotion amid the display of Sierra as a cherubic baby and later as a teenager singing along with music in a video.
