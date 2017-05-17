Shockwave's Lithoplasty System Now Cl...

Shockwave's Lithoplasty System Now Cleared in EU for Coronary Artery Disease Treatment

Shockwave Medical out of Fremont, California won the European CE Mark to introduce its Coronary Lithoplasty System for helping to place stents into coronary arteries in patients that have substantial calcified plaque. Lithoplasty is Shockwave's name for its technology that delivers sonic waves via a specialty catheter directly to the plaque lining blood vessels.

