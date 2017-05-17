Shockwave's Lithoplasty System Now Cleared in EU for Coronary Artery Disease Treatment
Shockwave Medical out of Fremont, California won the European CE Mark to introduce its Coronary Lithoplasty System for helping to place stents into coronary arteries in patients that have substantial calcified plaque. Lithoplasty is Shockwave's name for its technology that delivers sonic waves via a specialty catheter directly to the plaque lining blood vessels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medgadget.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|21 hr
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Tue
|un agenda 21
|7
|Street cleaning fines
|Mon
|Victim eyes in Ha...
|1
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|May 14
|Mad Dad
|22
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|May 9
|Jim
|616
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Josh henery
|6
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar '17
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC