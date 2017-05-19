Risk of heat-related illnesses rise a...

Risk of heat-related illnesses rise as temps expected to jump

The possibility of heat-related illnesses prompted the National Weather Service to issue a weather advisory for Saturday and Sunday in parts of the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas. Residents and visitors of inland areas where temperatures could rise into the mid-90s are encouraged to take precautions to stay cool, meteorologist Anna Schneider said.

