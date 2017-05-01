Rattlesnake bite sends hiker to hospi...

Rattlesnake bite sends hiker to hospital in serious condition

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Snake season has arrived in Northern California, which means venomous rattlesnakes will be slithering around the East and South Bay. Pictured above: Northern Pacific rattlesnake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) 1 hr Tchyyna 5
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Tom 765 281
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 29 Jenny 240
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
News Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09) Apr 28 BS UP 6
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC