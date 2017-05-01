Rattlesnake bite on Mission Peak sends hiker to hospital
A rattlesnake bite on Mission Peak near Fremont has sent a San Jose hiker to the hospital in serious condition on Monday afternoon, according to a California Highway Patrol flight officer and paramedic. The snake bit the man at about 1 p.m. on the top of Mission Peak during a hike with his wife.
