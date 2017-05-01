Rattlesnake bite on Mission Peak send...

Rattlesnake bite on Mission Peak sends hiker to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

A rattlesnake bite on Mission Peak near Fremont has sent a San Jose hiker to the hospital in serious condition on Monday afternoon, according to a California Highway Patrol flight officer and paramedic. The snake bit the man at about 1 p.m. on the top of Mission Peak during a hike with his wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 12 min Marcossreyess516 278
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 29 Jenny 240
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
News Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09) Apr 28 BS UP 6
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever! Apr 14 baycabco 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC