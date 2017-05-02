Police seek suspects in Fremont home burglary attempts
At 1:05 p.m. Friday, a resident of the 3700 block of Savannah Road came home to find three people she did not know trying to open her house's rear door. The three then left in a white sport-utility vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|22 min
|RJ s
|304
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|23 hr
|Tchyyna
|5
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|Jenny
|240
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09)
|Apr 28
|BS UP
|6
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC