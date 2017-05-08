Police looking for stolen special needs van in Fremont

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a special needs van that was stolen from a Fremont home on Saturday. Sometimes between 10:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., the van was taken from the 300 block of Blake Ave. The van, like the one pictured above, belongs to a disabled woman and contains special equipment, including a wheel chair lift.

