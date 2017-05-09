Police: Banquet hall brawl in Fremont involved 35-50 people, several injured

Police: Banquet hall brawl in Fremont...

A brawl at a banquet hall Saturday involving dozens of people, which left two badly injured and at least two arrested, continues to be investigated by police, authorities said Tuesday. Police said they initially received a report of 10 to 15 males in a fist fight at the Royal Palace Banquet Hall, 6058 Stevenson Blvd. When the first officer arrived on the scene he estimated between 35 to 50 people were fighting in the parking lot, with some who were apparently injured lying on the pavement and hundreds of others watching, authorities said.

