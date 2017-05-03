Park It: In Berkeley, May Day celebra...

Park It: In Berkeley, May Day celebration coming up

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

The month of May will be welcomed with maypole dancing, giant bubble blowing, crafts for the whole family and other diversions during a May Day Celebration Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Tilden Nature Area near Berkeley. Festivities will be in and around the Environmental Education Center, located at the north end of Tilden's Central Park Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 17 min Pinecore4800 316
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage 11 hr Humanspirit 1
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) Tue Tchyyna 5
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 29 Jenny 240
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
News Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09) Apr 28 BS UP 6
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC