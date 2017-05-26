Palo Alto: Gunn High School principal...

Palo Alto: Gunn High School principal takes Fremont Unified position

Friday May 26

Gunn High School Principal Denise Herrmann will leave the district at the end of this school year for a position in the Fremont Unified School District. Herrmann shared news of her resignation, effective June 17, with students, parents and staff in an email Wednesday night.

