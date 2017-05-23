Oakland Zoo auctioning off close enco...

Oakland Zoo auctioning off close encounters with animals in

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Dylan Tellado, 11, takes a picture of a giraffe enjoying the Christmas tree treat left for the animals at the Oakland Zoo on Friday, December 30, 2016. Dylan Tellado, 11, takes a picture of a giraffe enjoying the Christmas tree treat left for the animals at the Oakland Zoo on Friday, December 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 13 hr Psychedelia 254
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 13 hr Frank Leoheo 8
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... Mon Roscoe 7
Lake County Corrupt Cops (Jul '09) Mon Lakecountybootrot 18
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 9 Jim 616
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar '17 Josh henery 6
News Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car Mar '17 James 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,154 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC