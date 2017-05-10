New synthetic turf getting rolled out at Irvington Community Park
A roll of worn out synthetic turf is seen at Irvington Community Park in Fremont on May 3. Crews were ripping up the old turf at the 1.7-acre park last week in preparation for a new synthetic turf installation. Local sports teams soon will have roughly 1.7 acres of brand new synthetic turf to play on at Fremont's Irvington Community Park.
