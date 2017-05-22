New Mini E, GM electric-car goal, 2018 Leaf, Clarity lineup, diesel...
Why won't the EPA target California's waiver to set its own emission rules-yet-according to one source? This is our look back at the Week In Reverse-right here at Green Car Reports-for the week ending on Friday, May 19, 2017. Friday, we showed the first teaser photo of the 2018 Nissan Leaf; more details are eagerly awaited by electric-car fans all over the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GreenCarReports.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|billydick Cliton
|252
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|12 hr
|Roscoe
|7
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|16 hr
|Jerry Brown
|5
|Lake County Corrupt Cops (Jul '09)
|21 hr
|Lakecountybootrot
|18
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|May 9
|Jim
|616
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Josh henery
|6
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar '17
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC