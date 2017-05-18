Myoscience iovera System Cleared for Treating Painful Osteoarthritic Knees

Myoscience , a company based in Fremont, California won FDA clearance for its iovera cryoneurolysis system to be used for symptom and pain relief in the knees arising from osteoarthritis. The company's so-called Focused Cold Therapy delivery system pumps pressurized liquid nitrous oxide to the treatment tip, where it is made to turn to a gas and become very cold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medgadget.