Musk says Tesla stock is overvalued

After a story published late last week about Tesla in the Guardian , investors might zero in on one comment in particular that CEO Elon Musk made: He said the company's "market cap is higher than we have any right to deserve" and that building an auto-maker from scratch is "the worst way to earn money, honestly." In doing so, Musk displayed what some analysts call his trademark unscripted style, saying that he slept in a sleeping bag on the floor of the factory, knowing "people were having a hard time, working long hours, and on hard jobs."

